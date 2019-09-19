CHEAT SHEET
Facebook Employee Dies in Apparent Suicide at Menlo Park Headquarters
A Facebook employee died in an apparent suicide at one of the company's office buildings on Thursday, Business Insider reports. According to Menlo Park Police Department, an emergency call came at around 11:30 a.m. about an adult male who had jumped from the 4th floor of a building on the 100 block of Jefferson Drive. Business Insider reports the building was a Facebook building known as MPK 27 located at 162 Jefferson Drive. Police say officials found the unidentified man unresponsive upon arrival, and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and a preliminary investigation by police indicates there was no foul play involved.
A Facebook spokeswoman confirmed the man was an employee of the social network. “We were saddened to learn that one of our employees passed away at our Menlo Park headquarters earlier today,” the spokeswoman told Business Insider. “We're cooperating with police in their investigation and providing support to employees. While the family is being notified, we have no information to share.”