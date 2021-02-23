Facebook Ends Australia News Ban After Talks With Zuckerberg
‘REFRIENDED AUSTRALIA’
Facebook’s news ban in Australia is over—but only after the social-media behemoth forced the country’s government into some pretty hefty concessions. Last week, Facebook dramatically blocked all news on its platform in Australia—and, by accident, some charities and health and emergency services, too—in protest against a proposed law that would make tech giants pay news publishers for using their content. However, according to Reuters, Australian Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg have agreed to a concession deal. It reportedly includes a possible exemption for Facebook if it can show it has signed deals with media outlets to pay them for content, and will give Facebook a month’s notice to comply with the law if it goes forward. “Facebook has refriended Australia, and Australian news will be restored to the Facebook platform,” Frydenberg told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday.