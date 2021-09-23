Facebook Promotes Exec Who Wrote ‘Maybe Someone Dies’ Memo to CTO
MARK’S RIGHT HAND
Facebook’s chief technology officer plans to step down in 2022, he announced Wednesday. Mike Shroepfer’s replacement will be Andrew Bosworth, an executive who wrote a controversial internal memo about the company’s products in 2016 that included the memorable line “Maybe someone dies in a terrorist attack coordinated on our tools. And still we connect people.” Bosworth is currently head of Facebook’s Reality Labs division and will continue to oversee it. Schroepfer tweeted Wednesday, “After 13 years at FB, I’ve decided to step down as CTO and pass the baton to @boztank at some point in 2022. I will stay on as long as it takes to ensure a successful leadership transition.” He will continue to work at the company in a part-time role as a “senior fellow.”