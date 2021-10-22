Facebook Exec Called Russian Interference ‘a Flash In The Pan,’ Whistleblower Says
THE HITS KEEP COMING
Another Facebook whistleblower came forward Friday with revelations about the company’s internal priorities, including allegations that an executive downplayed the importance of Russian interference in the 2016 election and said Facebook was “printing money” off of the issue. According to an affidavit submitted by a former member of Facebook’s Integrity team, Vice President of Communications Tucker Bounds said the Russia controversy would be “a flash in the pan.”
“Some legislators will get pissy,” he allegedly said. “And then in a few weeks they will move onto something else. Meanwhile we are printing money in the basement, and we are fine.” A spokesperson for Facebook did not deny the claim but told The Washington Post it would set a “dangerous precedent to hang an entire story on a single source making a wide range of claims without any apparent corroboration.” The five-page affidavit, which was submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, also claims that the company allowed illegal activity to be conducted in its private “Groups” feature.