Facebook Accuses Ukrainian Man of Illegally Scraping 178 Million Profiles
LAWSUIT
Facebook is suing a Ukrainian man and accusing him of illegally scraping 178 million profiles from the social media platform. In a lawsuit filed in federal court on Friday, Facebook claimed Ukrainian man Alexander Alexandrovich Solonchenko used a series of third party apps registered with the company in order to extract basic profile information on millions of Facebook users. Solonchenko allegedly then sold the information on a hacking forum. Attorneys for the social media company say the action violated Facebook’s terms of service contract and is asking a court to issue injunctions against Solonchenko using Facebook products, further offering Facebook data for sale, as well as unspecified damages.