Facebook Finally Admits There Really Is a French Town Named Bitche
LIFE’S A BITCHE
Read it at The Guardian
The French town of Bitche has finally won the battle to have its Facebook page reinstated after the social media giant confused the name of the French castle-town for a very similar word. A rep for the social media giant told The Guardian that internal algorithms had flagged the town’s page mistakenly. In a statement released on the town’s newly reactivated Facebook page, Mayor Benoit Kieffer said that the president of Facebook France had personally contacted him to apologize, and invited Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to visit the town of 5,000 (whose inhabitants are known as bitchois and bitchoises).