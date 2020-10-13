CHEAT SHEET
Facebook Finally Bans Explicit Anti-Vaxxer Ads
Facebook updated its advertising policies Tuesday to ban ads that explicitly discourage people from getting vaccines, CNBC reports. The company’s policy had already banned ads promoting vaccine hoaxes condemned by major health organizations. In recent weeks, Facebook has implemented a rash of huge content policy changes, including banning Holocaust denialism, QAnon conspiracy pages and groups, and a temporary ban on campaign ads or those that question election integrity after Election Day. Now, ads that portray vaccines as ineffective or unsafe are also banned. However, ads that advocate against government policies around vaccines, such as those related to a potential COVID-19 vaccine, are still allowed.