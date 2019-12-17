CHEAT SHEET
    Facebook Finally Coordinates with Instagram to Combat Misinformation

    FAKE NEWS STRATEGY

    Blake Montgomery

    Denis Charlet/Getty

    Facebook announced Monday it would expand its fact-checking work with Instagram to combat misinformation. Instagram will start labelling images that have been identified as false on Facebook via image recognition software, which it had not done before. When an image is identified as containing false claims, Instagram labels it as misleading, includes links to credible sources alongside it, and removes it from the Explore page and any page dedicated to relevant hashtags. Since many people use the Explore page and hashtags to discover content and accounts they don’t already follow, the removal has the effect of limiting the image’s reach. Instagram began working with third-party fact-checkers in May.

