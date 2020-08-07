Facebook Finally Gets Rid of One of Its Biggest QAnon Groups
EASY AS THAT
Facebook has pulled down one of the biggest groups dedicated to the unhinged pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy, Reuters reports. The group, called Official Q/Qanon, had nearly 200,000 members when it disappeared from the site on Tuesday. It was reportedly deleted for breaking Facebook’s rules on bullying and harassment, hate speech, and false information that could lead to harm. The QAnon theory—which holds the central belief that President Trump is secretly working to bring down a ring of child-sex predators—has been embraced by several Republicans running for Congress. Facebook has displayed a new willingness to move against Trump and his supporters this week. On Wednesday, Facebook deleted a post on Trump’s page that featured the president talking nonsense about kids being “almost immune” from COVID-19.