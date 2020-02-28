Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan’s Private Staff Roiled by Claims of Abuse: Report
Several members of Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and wife Priscilla Chan’s private staff have made allegations of abuse, racism, sexual harassment, transphobia, and serious misconduct against other staff members, according to a in-depth investigation by Business Insider. The claims have roiled the network of personal aides, assistants, nannies, chefs, drivers, medics, and security guards that make up the Zuckerberg family’s personal staff. Among the allegations are details of a female staffer being physically assaulted by a male staffer, and ending up in the hospital after a night of drinking at one of Zuckerberg’s Hawaii properties. Business Insider also detailed misconduct allegations against the head of security for the family office, Liam Booth, who allegedly made homophobic and transphobic comments, groped a colleagues genitals, engaged in sexual harassment, and made racist remarks about Chan.
In a separate allegation, a staffer asked a colleague to bend over so she could see her buttocks. Two women also claimed they had been sexually harassed by a medical staffer in the highly secretive family company. Staff members said their complains were often dismissed without proper investigation. A spokesman for the family’s private company described Business Insider’s reporting as “a collection of unfounded rumors, exaggerations, and half-truths which unfairly malign several of our valued employees.”