CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Mark Zuckerberg Loses More Than $20 Billion As Meta Profits Slip
Shed a Tear
Mark Zuckerberg may be living in the metaverse, but in the real world his company's stock is having a terrible afternoon. Shares of Meta, the parent company of Facebook, tanked by 23% in after-hours trading following a dismal fourth-quarter earnings report. That wiped more than $20 billion off Zuck's net worth; prior to the collapse he was worth an estimated $114 billion, according to Forbes. In the most recent quarter, Meta announced that it missed projections on profitability, daily active users, and other metrics, and forecasted lower-than-expected revenue numbers for the first quarter. Still, the company has continued to rake in cash, with profits exceeding $10 billion in the fourth quarter alone.