Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp All Go Down at Once
SERVICE ISSUES
Thousands of users were struggling to access their social media pages Monday amid outages on three Facebook services including its namesake social media platform as well as Instagram and WhatsApp, company officials said. “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products,” the company said on Twitter. “We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.” It was not immediately clear what caused the outage.
In recent days, Facebook has tried to swat down an onslaught of criticism following assertions by whistleblower Frances Haugen that the social media giant is privy to how its platforms are used to spread hate and misinformation, after she leaked documents to The Wall Street Journal.