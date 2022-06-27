Facebook Is Scrubbing Posts About Mailing Abortion Pills, Report Says
CENSORED
As abortion medications take center stage in the fight for abortion access, Facebook appears to be removing posts that provide information on mailing abortion pills and even temporarily banning users in some instances. According to Motherboard by VICE, it is unclear when Facebook began removing the posts, but the outlet confirmed that some were taken down the same day that the Supreme Court overturned Roe and with it the constitutional right to an abortion. One source told Motherboard that Facebook removed their post reading, “I will mail abortion pills to any one of you. Just message me,” and banned them from the site. A Motherboard reporter tried to post the words “abortion pills can be mailed,” and the message was quickly flagged and removed. Motherboard could, however, post the terms “painkiller pills can be mailed,” “pills,” and “abortion” without issue.