Facebook Pledges to Rejects Ads Claiming Election Victory Prior to Final Tally

Facebook pledged Wednesday to reject ads that claim victory in the 2020 election before the final results have been announced. The tech giant reviews advertisements that will run on its platforms, which include Instagram, to ensure compliance with technical and regulatory standards, though the safeguards have failed in high-profile ways before. Facebook policy spokesman Andy Stone wrote on Twitter, “Facebook will be rejecting political ads that claim victory before the results of the 2020 election have been declared.” Stone said the social network would rely on declarations made by Reuters and the National Election Pool.