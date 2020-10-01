Facebook Pulls Sick Trump Ad That Said Refugees Will Bring COVID-19 to America
RATCHETING UP
Facebook has removed a Trump campaign ad that made the baseless assertion that offering sanctuary to refugees would expose more Americans to COVID-19. The fear-mongering ad showed Joe Biden, shrouded in a blood-red filter, talking about the border and asylum-seekers. It went on to claim, again without producing any evidence, that his policies would increase the number of refugees from Syria, Somalia, and Yemen by “700 percent” while flashing the words: “TERROR HOTSPOTS.” The ads were seen by hundreds of thousands of people before Facebook took action, The Guardian reports. Meanwhile, Facebook finally announced Wednesday that it’s banning any ads in support of the far-right group QAnon—the increasingly violent conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is saving the world from a group of Satanic cannibal pedophiles, but keeping it a secret.