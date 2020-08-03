Facebook Refuses to Take Down Another Fake Nancy Pelosi Slurring Video
DEJA VU
Facebook is refusing to take down a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that has been doctored to make her appear to be drunk. It’s the second time a Pelosi video has gone viral on the platform after being slowed down to make it seem like the California Democrat is slurring her words. Like last time, instead of removing it, Facebook has instead decided to add a disclaimer to the video calling it “partly false.” The video was shared with the caption: “This is unbelievable, she is blowed out of her mind, I bet this gets took down!” The post has thousands of interactions and the video can still be viewed as of Monday morning. All of the top commenters appear to take the video at face value.
Facebook spokesman Andy Stone told CNN that the video didn’t warrant removal, and went on to say: “Following an incident over a year ago with a previous video of Speaker Pelosi, we took a number of key steps, making it very clear to people on Facebook when a third-party fact-checker determines content to be false and updating our policy to make explicit the kind of manipulated media we will remove. And, as always, when a video is determined false, its distribution is dramatically reduced and people who see it, try to share it, or have already shared it, see warnings alerting them that it's false.”