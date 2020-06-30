Facebook Removes Anti-Government ‘Boogaloo’ Groups
Facebook announced Tuesday that it would remove groups and pages dedicated to the “Boogaloo” movement, a violent extremist ideology centered on overthrowing the federal government and sparking civil war. The social media company said it axed 220 Facebook Groups and 95 Instagram pages for violating its prohibition on organizing violence, as well as 400 related groups. Last month, federal authorities in Nevada arrested three “Boogaloos” for allegedly planning to ignite explosives at protests against police brutality in Las Vegas and destroy a power station on the Arizona border. Another allegedly murdered a federal agent in Oakland. “Today we are designating a violent U.S.-based anti-government network as a dangerous organization and banning it from our apps. This network uses the term boogaloo but is distinct from the broader and loosely-affiliated boogaloo movement because it actively seeks to commit violence,” a Facebook spokesperson told NBC.