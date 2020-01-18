Facebook Removes ‘Misleading’ Pages Defending Trump Donor Accused of Tracking Former Ambassador
Facebook has removed several dozen pages that were found to be coordinating posts in defense of Robert F. Hyde, the Trump donor and Republican candidate for Congress accused of surveilling the former ambassador to Ukraine. The pages all shared the same memes, posted things around the same time, and some listed the same contact information as that of Hyde’s campaign for a House seat in Connecticut. “When we find networks of Pages misleading people by concealing who controls them, we require those owners to show additional information. In this case, the necessary disclosure was not made, so per our policy, the Pages have been removed,” a Facebook spokesperson told the Wall Street Journal. Hyde has become the latest figure in the Ukraine scandal at the center of Trump’s impeachment trial. Earlier this week, text messages and documents released by the House Intelligence Committee showed Hyde apparently claiming to have someone stalking then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch in Kyiv as Trump and his allies were pushing for her ouster.