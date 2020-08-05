CHEAT SHEET
Facebook Removes Trump Post With ‘False Claims’ About Children and the Coronavirus
Facebook removed a video on President Donald Trump’s page Wednesday for spreading misinformation about the new coronavirus. The video depicted Trump giving an interview on Fox News earlier in the day where he says children are “almost immune” or “virtually immune” to the new coronavirus as he argues for schools to reopen. Multiple scientific studies have documented children becoming infected with COVID-19, spreading it, and dying from it. “This video includes false claims that a group of people is immune from COVID-19 which is a violation of our policies around harmful COVID misinformation,” a Facebook spokesperson told NBC. Links to the post return a screen saying, “This content isn’t available right now.”