Facebook Reverses Libs of TikTok’s Suspension After Less Than a Day: Report
‘CRY MORE’
Well, it didn’t take long for the good folks over at Meta to crack. After less than 24 hours, a Facebook suspension on the page belonging to far-right Twitter troll Libs of TikTok appears to have been reversed, with more than half a dozen news posts made on Thursday alone. At least half of the posts made after the so-called ban targeted medical providers offering gender-affirming health care, in line with Libs of TikTok’s baseless, week-long attack on Boston Children’s Hospital, according to Media Matters for America. The new account activity, which comes after Libs of TikTok took to Twitter on Wednesday to whine that the suspension was “permanent,” was first reported by NBC journalist Ben Collins. Libs of TikTok, run by Brooklyn real estate agent Chaya Raichik, acknowledged the reversal later on Thursday. “I’m back,” they wrote on Facebook, “but maybe not for long?” One can only dream.