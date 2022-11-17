Trump Still Persona Non Grata on Facebook—but Now Free From Fact Checks

Read it at Associated Press
Donald Trump will have to wait a bit longer to hear whether he will be allowed back on Facebook after the company confirmed it had no plans to lift its ban on the former president, despite his announcement of a new campaign for the White House. Trump was banned from Facebook after the Jan 6., 2021, Capitol riots, which he was accused of helping to incite. Facebook is due to review the ban on Jan. 21, 2023, two years after it was imposed. Trump’s candidacy will have one immediate effect, however: Facebook will stop routinely fact-checking his statements now that he is formally a candidate for political office.