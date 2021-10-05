Facebook Says Sorry for Huge Global Outage and Blames Technical Snafu
OUR BAD
Facebook has apologized after it fell off the internet for well over six hours on Monday and the company has blamed the outage on what it ambiguously described as a “faulty configuration change.” Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all back online after going dark on Monday in an outage that locked some 3.5 billion global users out of the services. In a blog posted late Monday, Facebook apologized for the massive outage, and added: “Our services are now back online and we’re actively working to fully return them to regular operations. We want to make clear at this time we believe the root cause of this outage was a faulty configuration change.” It also said there was “no evidence that user data was compromised as a result of this downtime.” The blog didn’t say who carried out the configuration change or whether it had been planned.