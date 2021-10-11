CHEAT SHEET
Facebook Scrubs Hundreds of Accounts in Iranian Troll Network Bust
Facebook says it busted a network of fake accounts on Instagram and Facebook run by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. In an announcement early Monday, the social media company said that it removed 194 Instagram accounts and 93 Facebook accounts posing as dissidents from Iran’s Kurdish minority as well as members of the exiled militant group, Mujahideen-e-Khalq. The accounts purchased thousands of fake followers from spam services “to make them appear more popular than they were.” Separately, Facebook said it also took down a Sudanese network of coordinated inauthentic accounts linked to the pro-government Sudanese Rapid Support Forces militia.