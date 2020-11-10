Facebook Scrubs Pages Linked to Steve Bannon Over Inauthentic Behavior
NICE TRY
Facebook has taken down a handful of pages linked to Steve Bannon for violating its rules against inauthentic behavior, according to a statement from the social media company. A Facebook spokesperson says the company took down “several Pages” run by Bannon associate Brian Kolfage, who is charged alongside the former Trump White House strategist with allegedly defrauding donors to the We Build The Wall group. The pages taken down “used inauthentic amplification tactics to make their content, including on Steve Bannon’s Page, appear more popular than it is and evade our enforcement,” according to a statement. Twitter also recently suspended Bannon after he called for FBI Director Christopher Wray and Dr. Anthony Fauci to be beheaded.
Separately, Facebook also removed a group which branded itself as pro-Trump election conspiracy group before changing its name to “Gay Communists for Socialism” in an apparent attempt to prank Trump supporters.