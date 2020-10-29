Facebook Set Its Advertising Prices Higher for Biden Campaign Than for Team Trump: Report
A BLUE TAX?
Facebook reportedly charged Democratic candidate Joe Biden an average of $2.50 more for each 1,000 impressions on campaign advertisements featured on the social media platform in comparison to the price for President Donald Trump, according to The Markup. In swing states between July and August, Biden paid more than double than Trump did to feature his advertisements. In September, Trump’s lower prices ended and both campaigns paid about the same. In October, Biden paid a little bit less than Trump. However, had Biden paid Trump’s average for Facebook’s advertising prices throughout this election season, he would have had to spend $8 million less than he actually did. Together, the candidates have spent $183 million on Facebook and Instagram advertising this year. “This article reflects a misunderstanding of how digital advertising works,” Facebook spokesperson Joe Osborne told The Markup. “All ads, from all advertisers, compete fairly in the same auction. Ad pricing will vary based on the parameters set by the advertiser, such as their targeting and bid strategy.”