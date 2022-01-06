Family Sues Facebook Over Homeland Security Officer’s ‘Boogaloo’ Murder
UNFRIEND
In a lawsuit filed Thursday, the family of an officer allegedly killed by a Boogaloo supporter accused Facebook of playing a role in his death by enabling extremist content. The suit against the Multiverse platform alleges that in May 2020, Department of Homeland Security officer Dave Patrick Underwood was targeted, shot, and killed by Steven Carrillo, an outspoken member of the anarchist, extremist movement known as the Boogaloo. Though Carrillo pulled the trigger, the officer’s sister, Angela Underwood Jacobs, blames Facebook for the shooter’s extremist views. In a press release, Jacobs stated, “Facebook knowingly promoted inflammatory and violent content and connected extremists who plotted and carried out the killing of my brother. ... Facebook must be held responsible for the harm it has caused not just my family, but so many others, by promoting extremist content and building extremist groups on its platform.” Per NBC News, Jacobs’ complaint claims that Carrillo not only used the platform to discuss killing officers, but that Facebook also allowed Carrillo to post details of his attack to Boogaloo Facebook groups and didn’t remove the content for months following the violence.