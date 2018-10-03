Facebook Sued for Allegedly Facilitating Sex Trafficking

CHEAT SHEET
A Texas woman has filed suit against Facebook claiming its executives knew minors were being lured into the sex trade on the platform and that she was raped, beaten, and sex-trafficked at the age of 15 by a pimp who posed as a Facebook friend. The anonymous woman says she was “friended” on Facebook in 2012 by a user who appeared to know several of her real-life friends. The lawsuit says Facebook did not do enough to verify the user’s identity, which the lawsuit claims was false, and that she was never warned that sex traffickers were operating on the social-media network. Facebook has not commented.