Facebook Vows to Improve ‘Reporting Logic’ After No One Flagged Live New Zealand Shooter Video
BE BETTER
Facebook has vowed to improve its “reporting logic” after no users flagged the New Zealand shooter’s video while it was live, hinting that it may introduce new reporting categories to deal with live terror attacks. In a blog posted early Thursday, the company wrote: “During the entire live broadcast, we did not get a single user report. This matters because reports we get while a video is broadcasting live are prioritized for accelerated review.” The blog explained that videos reported for suicide are given special priority for acceleration to moderators. However, when the Christchurch video was finally reported 12 minutes after the live broadcast ended, it was reported for reasons other than suicide and was therefore “handled according to different procedures” and not accelerated. The blog went on to say: “As a learning from this, we are re-examining our reporting logic and experiences for both live and recently live videos in order to expand the categories that would get to accelerated review.”