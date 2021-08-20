Facebook Will Hide Friends Lists for Afghan Nationals Due to Taliban Risk
HELPING HAND
Facebook aims to aid Afghan nationals in fear of Taliban reprisals, going so far as to temporarily hide the friends lists of accounts in the country. Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security policy at the company, said in tweets Thursday that it would also offer a one-click option on Facebook to quickly lock an account, while also offering a series of steps to do the same on Instagram. “We’re working closely with our counterparts in industry, civil society and government to provide whatever support we can to help protect people,” he wrote. “We know that no single step is enough by itself in crises like this, but we’re watching closely as the situation develops and will take steps to help protect people in real time.” The Taliban is banned on the platform.
Despite publicly promising that Afghan nationals who aided U.S. troops and media would not be punished, reports have emerged of Taliban militants using gunfire and beatings on those who do not comply with its rule.