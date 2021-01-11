Facebook Will Remove All Content Mentioning ‘Stop the Steal’
‘STOP MISINFORMATION’
Facebook on Monday announced it is removing all content mentioning “stop the steal,” a phrase popular among MAGA supporters who falsely claim President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. After last week’s storming of the U.S. Capitol as Congress met to confirm Joe Biden’s victory, the social platform said they are taking “additional steps and using the same teams and technologies we used during the general election to stop misinformation and content that could incite further violence” before Inauguration Day.
“We are now removing content containing the phrase ‘stop the steal’ under our Coordination Harm Police from Facebook and Instagram,” Facebook said in a blog post, adding that they removed the original group associated with the phrase in November. “We’ve been allowing robust conversations related to the election outcome and that will continue. But with continued attempts to organize events against the outcome of the US presidential election that can lead to violence, and use of the term by those involved in Wednesday’s violence in DC, we’re taking this additional step in the lead up to the inauguration.” On Thursday, Facebook blocked President Donald Trump from its social networking platforms for at least two weeks—or until the peaceful transition of power is complete.