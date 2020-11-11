Facebook’s Ban on Political Ads Will Likely Last Another Month
RUMOR MILL
Facebook announced Wednesday that its ban on political advertisements will probably continue for another month as misinformation and rumors about the 2020 presidential election continue in full force. Under the ban, Facebook does not accept election advertisements, including ads for the two U.S. Senate runoff races in Georgia. “While multiple sources have projected a presidential winner, we still believe it’s important to help prevent confusion or abuse on our platform,” Facebook said in an email to advertisers reported by Reuters. Although the ban could go for another month, the company also said in the email that there “may be an opportunity to resume these ads sooner.” Election misinformation is still raging online as President Donald Trump continues to contest the results, alleging widespread voter fraud even though there has been no evidence of that.