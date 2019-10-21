CHEAT SHEET
Zuckerberg: I Don’t Need to Be Liked
In excerpts from an interview with NBC Nightly News, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg made efforts to portray Facebook as a stable, responsible company making thoughtful decisions to protect its more than 2 billion global users. As the company continues to face fierce criticism from both ends of the political spectrum, Zuckerberg defended Facebook’s relatively hands-off view of its own role in policing political content.
“I get that a lot of people are angry at us,” Zuckerberg said. “Part of growing up for me has just been realizing that it is more important to be understood than it is to be liked.”
In the interview with Lester Holt, which airs in full Monday night, the Facebook founder is expected to outline his company’s latest efforts to prevent interference from foreign powers in the lead-up to the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Zuckerberg will appear before the House Financial Services Committee this Wednesday to defend plans for his company’s digital currency, Libra.