Zuckerberg Said ‘We Need to Inflict Pain’ on Tim Cook and Apple: WSJ
Mark Zuckerberg said in a private 2018 conversation, “We need to inflict pain” on Apple and its CEO Tim Cook, The Wall Street Journal reports. The Facebook CEO was reportedly hopping mad at an interview Cook had given about the Cambridge Analytica imbroglio and Facebook’s collection of personal information. Cook had said Apple would never, ever even come close to being in Facebook’s position. Zuckerberg said in public that Cook’s comments were “extremely glib” and “not at all aligned with the truth,” but he was even more livid behind closed doors. The two CEOs are engaged in yet another public spat as Apple prepares to release iOS updates that will hinder Facebook’s data collection.