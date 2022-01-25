Enjoy Delicious, Ready-Made Meals With This Dietitian-Approved Meal Delivery Service
To Diet For
Maintaining your goals can feel exhausting. From sourcing and shopping for the right ingredients to prepping and cooking, making a nutritious meal requires commitment. Unfortunately, easier alternatives typically mean having to sacrifice quality for convenience. Fortunately, Factor is here to help you satisfy your hunger so you can have the best of both worlds.
Factor is a meal delivery service that brings fresh, fully-prepared meals right to your home. With its team of culinary experts and in-house dietitians working hand-in-hand, Factor designs its meals to be both delicious and nutritious. Customers can choose from specific options catered to a variety of preferences including Keto, Calorie Smart, and Vegan + Veggie. With over 27 meals per week - all of which can be heated and enjoyed within minutes of arrival - Factor’s eclectic selection is sure to have something for everyone.
Not sure where to start? Factor offers a variety of subscription plans, ranging from 4 meals per week at $15/meal to 18 meals per week at $11/meal. Each subscription also includes a complimentary 20-minute consultation with a registered dietitian, giving you the chance to receive advice tailored to your wellness journey. To sweeten the deal even more, new members can get a total of $120 off their first five deliveries by using the code BEASTLY120OFF at checkout. Sign up now – your stomach will thank you later!
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.