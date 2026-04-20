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1

‘Facts of Life’ Star, 59, Reveals She Is Battling Cancer Again

‘F*** CANCER’
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 04.20.26 1:15AM EDT 
Mindy Cohn
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Mindy Cohn attends the 37th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 05, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images) Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Actor and comedian Mindy Cohn announced on Sunday that her cancer had returned. Cohn, best known for playing Natalie Green on The Facts of Life and voicing Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo franchise for 13 years, had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was declared cancer-free in 2017. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 59-year-old, who recently starred in a recurring role on Apple TV’s Palm Royale, announced that she had been absent from social media for a while because she “had to go kick cancer’s a--.” She went on to thank hospital staff and her loved ones for their support before adding, “Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K Cancer!” Many of Cohn’s peers were quick to offer well wishes, including Helen Hunt, who told Cohn she was sending love her way and added praise for Cohn’s oncology surgeon, writing, “Sending Love your way ❤️ (LOVE Dr Bilchik).” Other stars who sent their support included Octavia Spencer, who commented a string of red heart emojis, and Andy Cohen, who wrote, “Sending you love and good vibes!”

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2
Actress Dies at 57 After Being Found Unresponsive in Pool
MOVIE STAR GONE
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.19.26 2:30PM EDT 
Nadia Farès attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France.
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Nadia Farès attends the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 27, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images) Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Moroccan-French actress Nadia Farès died from cardiac arrest on Saturday. She was 57. “It is with immense sadness that we announce the death this Friday of Nadia Farès. France has lost a great artist, but for us, it is above all a mother that we have just lost,” her daughters, Cylia and Shana Chasman, wrote in a statement to Agence France-Presse. The actress was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a private club in Paris last week and was placed in a medically induced coma before her death. The cause of her injuries is currently under investigation, but “no offense has been identified at this stage,” according to local reports. The actress is best known for her role as Judith Herault in the cerebral thriller The Crimson River, released in 2000. She also starred in the 2007 films War and Storm Warning. She was most recently featured in Netflix’s 2016 series Marseille. The 57-year-old was set to direct an action comedy that she wrote the screenplay for this September. She is survived by her ex-husband, Steve Chasman, and two daughters.

Read it at Deadline

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New to THC? These Low-Dose Mints Are Perfect for Beginners
A FRESH TAKE
Scouted Staff
Published 04.15.26 5:08PM EDT 
A person sliding a Batch Micro Mints tin into the front pocket of their jeans, showing the compact, pocket-sized design of the packaging.
BATCH

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Cannabis and THC treats now come in more forms than ever. Now, Batch is adding another to the mix: micro mints. Small, discreet, and precisely dosed, these micro mints are made for people who want to experience THC’s uplifting effects without the heavy-handedness that comes with traditional edibles like gummies, baked goods, and even beverages. Whether you’re new to THC or have been burned in the past by edibles that hit a little harder than expected, Batch’s micro mints deliver a smoother, more controlled experience.

Micro Mints
30 mints per tin
Shop At BATCH

Each mint delivers just 1mg of THC and 1mg of full-spectrum CBD. For comparison, Batch’s least potent blend of gummies (Uplift) contains 5mg of THC and 5mg of CBD. The low dose of these mints makes it easy to start slow and stack your dose one mint at a time. After taking one mint, you’ll notice a subtle mood lift that kicks in as fast as 15 minutes, versus 45 minutes for gummies. On top of being peppermint flavored, the mints are sugar-free and contain no seed oils, gluten, dairy, or soy. They even come packaged in a sleek (and discreet) tin that slips into a pocket, purse, or gym bag. You can pick one tin up for $35 or subscribe and save up to 42 percent and get free shipping.

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3
‘Speechless’ Cher Discovers She Has a Secret Teen Granddaughter
I FOUND SOMEONE
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 04.19.26 5:28PM EDT 
Cher at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration on October 28, 2025, in Los Angeles.
Cher's son, Elijah Blue Allman, kept his daughter a secret from her for years. Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images

Cher, 79, just last year discovered that she has a teenage granddaughter, according to the girl’s mother. Ever, 15, is the daughter of Cher’s second son, Elijah Blue Allman, and Kayti Edwards following a brief romance. Edwards told The Sun: “Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess. She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk. When she heard the news, she was speechless.” High school student Ever lives in Joshua Tree, California, with her mom and “true father” stepdad, but met her iconic grandmother for the first time in September during a trip to Cher’s Malibu home. Edwards, 49, described: “We went to the house and stayed the night. She was lovely and kind and we had dinner. Cher asked Ever if she wanted to see her closet and showed her a pair of jeans she had worn in concert. It was a cool experience for her.” The Daily Beast has contacted a representative of Cher for comment.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

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4
Hiker Dies After Falling From Popular National Park Trail
FATAL FALL
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.19.26 4:32PM EDT 
UTAH, UNITED STATES - 2025/10/07: View of mountains and Virgin River from the Angels Landing Hike in Zion National Park, Utah, United States.
UTAH, UNITED STATES - 2025/10/07: View of mountains and Virgin River from the Angels Landing Hike in Zion National Park, Utah, United States. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images) Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

A man died after falling while hiking the Angels Landing Trail at Zion National Park in Utah. Authorities said the man died from injuries he sustained in the fall. Search and rescue teams were called to the scene around 2 p.m. Friday and shut down the surrounding trails during the operation. “Zion National Park worked with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Medical Examiner, Hurricane Valley Fire and Rescue, and Kane County Search and Rescue on the fatality resulting from that fall,” a National Park spokesperson told the media outlet, Backpacker. “As of Saturday morning, the trail has reopened,” the spokesperson added. More information will be shared after notifying the next of kin. The Angels Landing Trail, one of the most popular hikes in the Utah national park, has seen at least 18 fatalities, mostly due to falls and medical issues during the demanding 5.4-mile round trip, 1,488 feet climb.

Read it at khon2

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This Hands-Free Red Light Mask Targets Fine Lines and Firmness
LIGHT UP
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 04.16.26 2:38PM EDT 
Solawave LED Red Light Therapy Masks for Mother's Day Gifting
Solawave.

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If you’re shopping for the mom who treats self-care like a ritual (and her beauty routine like a bona fide sport), Solawave’s celebrity-loved LED and red light therapy lineup is a no-brainer for Mother’s Day gifting. The brand has become a leader in the ever-expanding at-home LED light therapy space, thanks to its cult-favorite 4-in-1 Light Therapy Wand, a compact device that’s earned a loyal following among celebrities with famously glowing complexions, including Nicole Kidman, Megan Fox, and even Pedro Pascal.

The brand’s hero device, the 4-in-1 Facial Wand, is a true quadruple threat. It harnesses red light therapy (660nm) to target fine lines, redness, and loss of firmness with microcurrent, gentle heat, and facial massage vibration to help lift, sculpt, and de-puff.

Solawave Wrinkle Retreat Pro LED Face Mask
Down From $500
Shop At Solawave$400

If you’re looking to give mom a hands-free upgrade (and a bit more complexion-boosting power), Solawave’s full-face Red Light Therapy Mask delivers even more anti-aging benefits and ease of use. The mask allows mom to go about her days, watch TV, answer emails, or cook dinner while giving herself a ten-minute self-care treatment.

The high-tech mask is made from flexible, medical-grade silicone, which contours comfortably to the face while emitting both red light (630nm) and near-infrared light (830nm), enabling deeper penetration and more comprehensive, full-coverage results.

Solawave Neck & Chest Pro Light Therapy Mask
Shop Now Solawave$350

Plus, it also comes in a version designed specifically for treating the neck and decolletage area. Whether you opt for the wand or the mask, consider it the kind of gift that keeps on glowing long after Mother’s Day.

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5
Eight Children Killed in Louisiana Shooting Spree
'TRAGIC SITUATION'
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.19.26 4:05PM EDT 
Shreveport, LA.
Scene where eight children are dead in what police believe was a domestic shooting in the 300 block of West 79th Street in Shreveport, La. on Sunday, April 19, 2026. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A shooting spree across Shreveport, Louisiana, has left eight children dead, authorities said. Police responded to reports of gunfire at 6 a.m. Sunday and chased the suspect, fatally shooting him after he attempted to flee in a stolen car. The victims’ ages ranged from 1 to 14, and some of the children shot were related to the unidentified gunman, officials said. Authorities also revealed that the attacks took place at three separate locations. “This is a rather extensive crime scene spanning between two residences here. There is also another residence on Harrison Street that is part of this crime scene as well,” Cpl. Chris Bordelon of the Shreveport Police Department said at a news conference. Two others were shot, and their conditions remain unknown. “This is a tragic situation — maybe the worst tragic situation we’ve ever had,” Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux said.

Read it at The New York Times

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6
Two U.S. Officials Working on Drug Case Killed in Car Accident in Mexico
TRAGIC ACCIDENT
Vic Verbalaitis 

Night Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.19.26 9:58PM EDT 
us embassy in mexico
The U.S. flag flies at half staff at the U.S. embassy in Mexico City February 16, 2011. Gunmen shot dead a U.S. customs and immigration agent and wounded another on Tuesday in Mexico, where violence between powerful drug cartels and security forces has surged. The two Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents were driving north on Mexico's main highway on official business when they were attacked in broad daylight. It was not immediately clear why they were targeted. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez (MEXICO - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW) STRINGER Mexico/REUTERS

Two American officials supporting local efforts to combat cartel operations were killed in a car accident in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua on Sunday. U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson shared the news in a statement posted on X. “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of two U.S. Embassy personnel, the Director of Chihuahua’s State Investigation Agency (AEI), and an AEI officer in this accident,“ Johnson said. ”We honor their dedication and tireless efforts to confront one of the greatest challenges of our time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them and their loved ones.” The four officials were on a mission to destroy secret labs in the state of Morelos, state authorities told Reuters. The two American officials have not yet been identified. The accident comes two months after Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, the cartel leader known as “El Mencho,” was killed by the Mexican military, which spurred violence across the country.

Read it at Reuters

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7
New Horror Flick Creeps Into Race as ‘Mario’ Holds Strong
SPOOKY
Muskaan Arshad 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.19.26 12:37PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 9: Lee Cronin attends "Lee Cronin's THE MUMMY" special screening at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on April 9, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 9: Lee Cronin attends "Lee Cronin's THE MUMMY" special screening at Hollywood Post 43 - American Legion on April 9, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures) David Jon/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

This weekend saw a spooky entry in the box office standings, with Lee Cronin’s The Mummy making $5.2 million at the domestic box office on its opening day. The horror flick came in third for this week’s box office, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie still on top at $7.4 million. The Lee Cronin-directed film, which is set to gross $12 million by Sunday, tells the story of a journalist and his wife searching for their missing daughter, whom they discover has been corrupted by a malignant force. Project Hail Mary held second place, continuing its strong run with $5.22 million on Friday. The domestic total is projected to reach $283 million by Sunday. Ranking seventh at the box office is Normal, a mystery movie of a small-town sheriff who uncovers a dark secret while investigating a bank raid in his Minnesota town. The movie, starring Better Call Saul‘s Bob Odenkirk, made $1.06 million at 2,060 North American theaters. It’s set to make $2.4 million total for the opening weekend.

Read it at Variety

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8
‘Downton Abbey’ Star Dies At 77
AU REVOIR
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Published 04.19.26 3:00AM EDT 
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Nathalie Baye poses during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Nathalie Baye poses during a photocall for the film "Juste la fin du monde" (It's Only the End of the World) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 19, 2016. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau/File Photo Regis Duvignau/REUTERS

Downton Abbey actress Nathalie Baye has died at the age of 77. Baye, who also starred in the Steven Spielberg film Catch Me If You Can, passed away at her home in Paris on Saturday following a diagnosis of Lewy body dementia, her family confirmed to Agence France Presse. Baye began her career in French films, TV series, and on stage before winning a role in the U.S. hit Catch Me If You Can in 2002, and as a French aristocrat in 2022’s Downton Abbey: The New Era. She appeared in more than 80 films, was a 10-time nominee for the César Award, and took home four Best Actress wins. “We loved Nathalie Baye so much,” French President Emmanuel Macron wrote on X. “She accompanied, through her voice, her smiles, and her reserve, these last decades of French cinema.”

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These Stench-Proof Compression Socks Are Made With Anti-Bacterial Fabric
FRESH FEET
Davon Singh
Published 04.06.26 3:44PM EDT 
Paire Travel Compression Socks Review
Paire.

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If you’ve ever worn compression socks on a flight (or on land), you know the trade-off: they may help boost circulation and keep swelling at bay, but they’re not exactly comfortable. After testing Paire’s bestselling BreezeBlend Compression Socks, I’m happy to report that you no longer have to choose.

I’m already a fan of Paire’s ultra-soft basics, but these socks are my new favorite. Designed to boost circulation, reduce swelling, and fight fatigue, the travel-friendly compression socks deliver all the benefits of traditional compression socks without the overly-tight, suffocating feel. Unlike other pairs I’ve tried, these don’t feel like they’re cutting off your circulation—in fact, they feel like a pair of cashmere lounge socks. The best part, though, is that they’re designed with anti-bacterial fabric to keep odors and moisture at bay.

Compression Socks
Buy At Paire

The unparalleled comfort, odor control, and performance come down to the sock’s unique and sustainably sourced materials: a blend of merino wool and eucalyptus fiber. While I haven’t tested them in the air just yet, I’ve been wearing them on daily walks and runs, and the moisture-wicking performance is downright impressive.

Plus, the 90-degree angle design keeps them locked in place, so I don’t have to deal with mid-stride tugging. The travel compression socks are a class 1 compression level (15–20 mmHg), which means they offer noticeable support without feeling overly restrictive. They’re an ideal entry point for compression sock skeptics—or anyone ready to retire their stiff, clinical pairs for something that actually feels good to wear.

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9
Appeals Court Gives Trump Go-Ahead on Ballroom Build—for Now
DANCING IN THE DARK
Mary Papenfuss 

Reporter

Updated 04.19.26 3:32AM EDT 
Published 04.18.26 10:54PM EDT 
Workers demolished the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20.
Workers demolished the facade of the East Wing of the White House on October 20. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Just one day after construction was halted, a federal appeals court has allowed President Donald Trump to continue building his controversial $400 million White House ballroom project until a full hearing is held. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit late Friday temporarily stayed an order issued a day earlier by U.S. District Judge Richard Leon halting the above-ground portion of the 90,000-square-foot ballroom on the site of the razed East Wing. Leon allowed only below-ground work on a bunker and other “national security facilities” at the site. Leon was sharply critical of the East Wing destruction, calling efforts to justify the project on national security grounds “incredible, if not disingenuous.” The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued to block construction, arguing that Trump lacked the authority to launch the project without required approvals. A full hearing is scheduled in the Court of Appeals for June 5.

Read it at Politico

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10
Jennifer Aniston’s Ex, 54, Welcomes First Baby With Wife, 32
NEW ARRIVAL
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 04.19.26 1:16AM EDT 
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Steve Granitz/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Justin Theroux is a first-time dad. The 54-year-old actor revealed that he and wife Nicole Brydon Bloom welcomed a son, sharing a low-key Instagram post confirming the baby’s arrival. “He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love,” the joint post read. The announcement lands just over a year after the couple tied the knot in Mexico, capping off a relatively fast-moving relationship that began in 2023 and quickly progressed to engagement, marriage, and now parenthood in just three years. While Theroux has largely kept the relationship out of the spotlight, Bloom’s pregnancy became public late last year as she stepped out at the Fallout Season 2 premiere. The actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston before the pair split in 2018, but they have remained amicable, with Theroux previously describing their post-divorce dynamic as a close friendship. Aniston later spoke candidly about her own fertility struggles, as well as intense media scrutiny.

Black and white photo of Justin Theroux holding a baby on his bare chest.
“He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love,” the joint post read. Instagram
Read it at Page Six

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