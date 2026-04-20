‘Facts of Life’ Star, 59, Reveals She Is Battling Cancer Again
Actor and comedian Mindy Cohn announced on Sunday that her cancer had returned. Cohn, best known for playing Natalie Green on The Facts of Life and voicing Velma Dinkley in the Scooby-Doo franchise for 13 years, had previously been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and was declared cancer-free in 2017. In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, the 59-year-old, who recently starred in a recurring role on Apple TV’s Palm Royale, announced that she had been absent from social media for a while because she “had to go kick cancer’s a--.” She went on to thank hospital staff and her loved ones for their support before adding, “Recouping for another couple of weeks and then ready for my next adventure. onwards! F**K Cancer!” Many of Cohn’s peers were quick to offer well wishes, including Helen Hunt, who told Cohn she was sending love her way and added praise for Cohn’s oncology surgeon, writing, “Sending Love your way ❤️ (LOVE Dr Bilchik).” Other stars who sent their support included Octavia Spencer, who commented a string of red heart emojis, and Andy Cohen, who wrote, “Sending you love and good vibes!”