Former Iranian President’s Daughter Jailed for 5 Years
‘PROPAGANDA AGAINST THE SYSTEM’
The daughter of a former Iranian president has been sentenced to five years imprisonment, her lawyer said Tuesday. Details of the charges against Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani’s daughter, Faezeh Hashemi, were not disclosed, but the semi-official ISNA news agency last year stated that she had been indicted by Tehran’s public prosecutor for “propaganda against the system.” In September, state media said activist Hashemi had been arrested for “inciting riots.” Protests have raged across Iran since a young Kurdish woman died while in the custody of morality police, with Tehran engaging in a brutal crackdown on demonstrators ever since. “Following the arrest of Ms. Faezeh Hashemi, she was sentenced to five years in prison but the sentence is not final,” defense attorney Neda Shams tweeted.