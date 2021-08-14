I Can’t Stop Talking About These Game-Changing Shorts

Scouting Report: Faherty’s All Day Shorts are moisture-wicking, quick-drying, and come in three different inseam lengths so you can exact the perfect fit.

Finding a good pair of men’s shorts can be tricky. A lot of my friends, aware of my job as a product reviewer, ask me where to find a good pair of shorts and honestly, I’m usually stumped. There wasn’t really a pair I could recommend above the rest, there really wasn’t a pair that stood out from the pack. That was until I got a chance to try out Faherty’s shorts.

All Day Shorts Shop at Faherty $

I came to know Faherty as a brand through their t-shirts—I would wear them so often that they got holes, and then I’d buy more and repeat it all over again. I feel the same way about these shorts. Faherty’s All Day Shorts are the best fitting shorts I’ve tried. They have a 4-way stretch for great range of motion, no matter what I’m up to. And yes, that includes swimming. The brand somehow managed to make a pair of shorts that for all intents and purposes are just shorts, but can be used as swimwear as well. They are quick drying, soft, and even moisture-wicking too. Another thing I like about them, and why I recommend them, is the variety of inseam lengths. Faherty gives you a choice between 5-inches, 7-inches, or 9-inches, so you can exact the perfect fit. Beyond that, they are available in 10 colors that go with just about anything, and you can opt for a pair with belt loops or without depending on your preference.

Faherty has truly thought of everything with these shorts and it shows. Not only are they a pleasure to wear, they are even a pleasure to shop for. If I had to pick one pair of shorts to tell everyone I know about, these would be the ones by a long shot.

Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Check out our coupon site for more deals. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.