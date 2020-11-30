My Favorite T-Shirt Is 25% Off for Cyber Monday

Take 25% Faherty’s Sun Washed Pocket Tee

Unlike other T-Shirts, this one will never ever shrink on you. That means it’ll fit as perfectly as it does on day one to day one hundred.

These days, I’m looking for pieces of clothing I can throw on again and again — ones that are stylish, comfortable, and somewhat timeless. Faherty’s Sun Washed Pocket Tee ticks every box on my list and then some. It’s not just a normal t-shirt, it’s also incredibly soft, and completely unshrinkable. I’ve put it in the wash and dryer on every setting imaginable and it has emerged exactly the same every time: the perfect fit.

