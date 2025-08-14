Cheat Sheet
Trump Reveals Exactly How We’ll Know if Putin Meeting Is a Disaster
DEAL OR NO DEAL?
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.14.25 3:03PM EDT 
Published 08.14.25 1:55PM EDT 

President Donald Trump said we’ll know if Vladimir Putin agrees to a ceasefire with Ukraine “in the first couple of minutes” of the two men’s Alaska summit on Friday. “If it’s a bad meeting, I’m not calling anybody. I’m going home,” Trump said on a Thursday phone interview with Brian Kilmeade on his Fox News Radio segment. “We’re going to be calling President Zelensky if it’s a good meeting,” the president said. He compared the summit to a “chess game” and projected a 25 percent chance that he and the Russian president would fail to reach an agreement. “He wants the whole thing,” Trump said, alluding to Putin’s desire to take over Ukraine, but claimed that Putin is more amenable to making peace because of a “certain relationship” he has with Trump. The president didn’t sound so confident at a Wednesday press conference; when asked if he believed he could “convince [Putin] to stop targeting civilians in Ukraine,” Trump replied with a rare statement of defeat, “I guess the answer to that is ‘no,’ because I’ve had this conversation.”

Read it at Fox News

2

Failed Republican Candidate Slapped With 80-Year Sentence for Shooting Up Dems’ Homes

SORE LOSER
Janna Brancolini
Published 08.14.25 2:28PM EDT 
Solomon Pena Republican Candidate for New Mexico House District 14 being taken into custody by APD police officers Monday afternoon in SW Albuquerque. The former Republican candidate for New Mexico's House was arrested for allegedly a series of drive-by shootings that targeted Democratic lawmakers' homes.
Roberto E Rosales/Albuquerque Journal via ZUMA/Shutterstock

A Republican candidate who ran unsuccessfully for the New Mexico state House was sentenced to 80 years in prison for masterminding a drive-by shooting spree targeting four Democratic lawmakers and officials. Solomon Peña was convicted in March on 13 federal charges, including conspiracy, weapons-related charges and interference with federally protected activities. After he lost his race in 2022, Peña refused to accept his defeat and urged the local board of commissioners not to certify the results. When that didn’t work, he paid four men to shoot at the homes and offices of two Democratic county commissioners, a state representative and a state senator. Nobody was injured in the shootings, but multiple rounds struck parts of homes where children either were sleeping or had recently been. After he was arrested, Peña tried to have his accomplices killed to prevent them from testifying. Violence against elected officials has spiked in recent years. In Minnesota, two Democratic lawmakers were assassinated in June.

Read it at Axios

Shop with Scouted

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses Perricone MD’s proprietary MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
See At Perricone MD$135

Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

3
Kelly Clarkson Cancels Another Show After Ex’s Death: ‘Personal Reasons’
WALK AWAY
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.14.25 1:33PM EDT 
THE VOICE -- "Live Finale Part B" Episode 2715B -- Pictured: Kelly Clarkson
Tyler Golden/NBC via Getty Images

Kelly Clarkson has bailed out of another show following the death of her ex-husband and former manager, Brandon Blackstock. The singer had been due to appear at Band Together Texas, but organizers for the event posted an Instagram story announcing that she had canceled her performance, before wishing her well, TMZ reports. Clarkson and Blackstock, who passed away last week at 48 from melanoma after a private three-year battle, were married for nine years until 2022 and had two children together. Organizers said Clarkson had been forced to back away from the scheduled performance on Aug. 17 due to “personal circumstances,” having also pulled out of her Las Vegas residency the day before her ex died. Prior to his death, Blackstock had been dating the ex-couple’s former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones. Clarkson, 43, stated “irreconcilable differences” when she filed for divorce from Blackstock in 2020.

Read it at TMZ

4
‘Financially Strapped’ Airline Slammed Over ‘Blood Money’ ICE Contract
CRASH LANDING
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.14.25 12:01PM EDT 
Protesters hold placards in protest at Avelo Airlines plans to assist the Department of Homeland Security in deporting migrants from Mesa, Arizona
Roy De La Cruz/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Avelo Airlines is facing a growing backlash for helping the Trump administration’s mass deportation campaign by providing flights for Immigrations and Customs Enforcement to ship migrants off U.S. soil. The budget carrier is “financially strapped” and took the ICE contract out of “essentially, desperation,” Matthew Boulay, an organizer with the advocacy organization Coalition to Stop Avelo, told The Intercept. “It’s blood money. And now they are finding, I think, unexpected resistance and protest.” Avelo has provided about 10 percent of deportation flights for ICE and 20 percent of ICE flights overall since securing a contract with the agency in May, according to researcher Tom Cartwright. Now activists are pressuring elected officials to cut off subsidies and airport leases for the airline until it ends the contract. “There is such a deep need right now for anybody in power to stand up to Trump in a meaningful way and do something real, do something with a little bit of guts behind it,” organizer Ryan Harvey told The Intercept. “And this is an easy one, because they can just do it.” President Donald Trump has made it a mission to deport 1 million migrants per year.

Read it at The Intercept

Shop with Scouted

Creatine Is Finally Getting the Acclaim It Deserves—Here’s Why
CREATINE CURIOUS?
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.06.25 2:43PM EDT 
Published 07.29.25 8:18PM EDT 
Creatine Vitamin Shoppe
Farion_O/Getty Images

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

For decades, creatine has been a go-to supplement for gym rats and bodybuilders chasing strength gains. But recently, this powerhouse supplement is finally getting mainstream credit for a much broader range of benefits. One of the most well-researched supplements on the market, creatine does far more than support muscle mass. Emerging studies suggest it may also promote healthy aging, enhance cognitive performance, improve memory, and even support blood sugar balance—making it a smart addition for anyone looking to optimize overall wellness or weight management. No, it won’t make you bulk up overnight—and yes, it’s worth the hype. Of course, given the supplement’s surge in popularity, there are more creatine formulas to choose from than ever before.

Vitamin Shoppe Creatine Central Shop
See At Vitamin Shoppe

Whether you’re team gummy, tablet, or powder, The Vitamin Shoppe has a wide selection of top-rated creatine supplements from trusted brands like Legion’s Creatine Gummies, AN Performance Creatine + Peptides, and BodyTech’s innovative Creatine Beadlets. New to the world of creatine? Head to ‘Creatine Central,’ the retailer’s one-stop destination for expert-backed education, trending picks, and everything you need to find the right formula. From the best creatine supplements formulated specifically for women to correct dosage suggestions, Vitamin Shoppe’s Creatine Hub has you covered.

5
Bizarre ‘Alien Hat’ Found By Rover on the Surface of Mars
SPACE COWBOY
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 08.14.25 2:17PM EDT 
Published 08.14.25 2:13PM EDT 
Bizarre 'Alien Hat' Found By Rover on the Surface of Mars
Bizarre 'Alien Hat' Found By Rover on the Surface of Mars NASA

NASA’s Perseverance rover stumbled upon an unusual find during its latest sweep of Mars, as the space agency shared a photo of a curious rock found on the red planet’s surface which looks exactly like a wide-brimmed hat. The rock, which appears to have a pointed-peak and wide brim, much like a witches hat or an old helmet, was selected as NASA’s “photo of the week” after it was spotted by the rover during a trip through the Jezero Crater on August 5. “This rock’s target name is Horneflya and it’s distinctive less because of its hat shape (which looks to me to be generally consistent with the pyramid shape we often see in of wind-eroded float blocks on the surface of Mars) and more because it’s made almost entirely of spherules,” Perseverance spokesman David Angle told Space.com. Spherules, which are circular textures made through chemical weathering, mineral precipitation or volcanic processes, may offer a glimpse into Mars’ “wet history” as the Perseverance team seeks to find evidence of ancient microbial life on the red planet. “Conceivably, microbial life could have lived in Jezero during one or more of these wet times,” NASA said. “If so, signs of their remains might be found in lakebed or shoreline sediments.”

Read it at USA Today

6
Influencer Pilot Speaks Out on His ‘Lonely’ Isolation After Getting Stuck in Antarctica
ICED OUT
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.14.25 11:55AM EDT 
Published 08.14.25 11:54AM EDT 
Ethan Gou in his Cessna 182Q aircraft.
YouTube/Ethan Gou

A young American influencer pilot spoke out about his “lonely” existence after getting trapped in Antarctica for weeks over a claim that he submitted a false flight plan. Ethan Guo has been stuck at a Chilean air force barracks on King George Island since June 28 after he allegedly landed on the island without authorization. “It’s very hard and it’s really isolating and lonely,” the 20-year-old, who has 1.4million followers on Instagram, told The New York Times. “That means, like solitude—like, you know, confined solitude,” claiming too that he has barely gone outside and has lost 20 pounds on a diet of lentil soup and pasta. Guo’s ordeal is part of his odyssey to fly solo to all seven continents and raise $1 million for cancer research. His plan on June 28 was to reach Ushuaia, Argentina, but Guo claims that emergency conditions, resulting from malfunctioning navigation instruments and diminished airspeed, meant he had to put the plane down wherever he could. Authorities in Chile said he had submitted a “false flight plan,” but the charges were dropped this week. Chile’s aviation authority has said that he is free to leave as soon as he can finance a trip on a ship or a plane—but he’s not allowed to fly his own plane off the island over concerns that it has enough fuel to reach Punta Arenas in southern Chile.

Read it at The New York Times

7
Ex-Maroon 5 Bassist’s Wife Files for Divorce After Domestic Violence Accusation
WHAT LOVERS (DON'T) DO
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.14.25 12:14PM EDT 
Mickey Madden and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 in 2015.
Mickey Madden and Adam Levine of Maroon 5 in 2015. Lester Cohen/WireImage

The wife of former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden has filed for divorce after three months of marriage, two weeks after she accused him of domestic violence and sending teenagers explicit text messages. Kate Bowman cited “irreconcilable differences” in the court papers filed Wednesday according to TMZ. Bowman accused her ex-partner of domestic abuse after she allegedly confronted him about texting teens, detailing a rape fantasy and soliciting lewd photos. “He physically abused me,” Bowman said in court documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court. “I’m now terrified of him.” Bowman recounts how the night of the confrontation, Madden went “insane” and became physically aggressive. “He pulled me to the ground and was out of his mind. I managed to move around and... ran out of the house to escape him.” Bowman claims the bassist chased after her with no shoes on and clad in just his underwear, and had “found [her] twice in different locations, physically abusing [her] each time.” She included screenshots from her doorbell camera footage as part of her divorce filings. A judge granted Bowman a temporary domestic violence restraining order. Madden has allegedly since entered a sex addiction rehabilitation program. The bassist left the band in 2020 after 26 years due to domestic violence charges. A representative for Madden could not be located for comment.

Read it at TMZ

8
Man Accused of Faking Death to Dodge Rape Charges Convicted of Sex Assault
BIZARRE SCHEME
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.14.25 11:13AM EDT 
Nicholas Rossi departs Edinburgh Sheriff Court after his extradition hearing on July 12, 2023
EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JULY 12: Nicholas Rossi departs Edinburgh Sheriff Court after his extradition hearing on July 12, 2023 in Edinburgh, Scotland. Nicholas Rossi, who has insisted he is an Irishman named Arthur Knight, has been fighting extradition to the US over rape allegations. Last year, a Scottish court ruled that he is the fugitive American authorities are looking for. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images) Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

A U.S. conman who fled the country to evade rape charges was found guilty in the first of two Utah trials. The jury concluded Wednesday that Nicholas Rossi was guilty of a sexual assault in 2008. The Rhode Island native, 38, fled to the U.K. to evade allegations in a saga that spanned two decades and involved a series of guises and ruses to throw off law enforcement. Among his bizarre schemes were a woeful British accent, which he later dropped, assuming a fake identity citing “credible threats” to his life, and faking his own death with a bogus obituary in February 2020. Rossi, whose real name is Nicholas Alahverdian, was ultimately arrested in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021 when he was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, but he would later claim to be an Irish orphan. The victim and her parents testified in the Salt Lake City trial this week, while Rossi, in a wheelchair and using oxygen, refused to do so on his own behalf, the Associated Press reports. Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said in a statement after the verdict, “We are grateful to the survivor in this case for her willingness to come forward, years after this attack took place.” Rossi was convicted of sex-related offenses in Ohio in 2008 and has a second trial pending in Utah County.

Read it at Associated Press

Shop with Scouted

This $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer Perfume
AMBER AURA
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Updated 08.06.25 2:46PM EDT 
Published 07.18.25 7:30PM EDT 
Humble Brands Sweet Amber Deodorant
Humble Brands.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Natural deodorant may not be the most exciting product in the self-care category, but for many of us, it’s a daily essential. But just because you’re looking for a natural deodorant that actually works doesn’t mean it has to smell like a generic body wash, and Humble Brands’ newest fragrance drop is proof. Humble Brands recently launched its newest scent, Sweet Amber, and it smells like a designer fragrance.

The Sweet Amber scent is Humble’s first aromatherapy product, partly inspired by the brand’s origins in Taos, New Mexico (known as a destination for healing). The amber used in the cruelty-free, aluminum-free deodorant is extracted from ancient, fossilized Himalayan tree resin and was crafted by Humble Brands’ in-house natural perfumer.

Humble Brands Sweet Amber Aluminum-Free Deodorant
See At Humble Brands

In addition to amber, the scent has bright, floral, and creamy sweet notes from jasmine and vanilla—similar to bestselling fragrances like Tom Ford, Le Labo, and Byredo. It also has hints of Nagarmotha, patchouli, and cedarwood, giving it a sweet yet smoky finish. Plus, unlike some perfume and body mists, this deodorant is not overpowering and has a long-lasting yet subtle projection.

The key ingredients in Humble Brands’ aluminum-free deodorant range (including its new scent) are corn starch, baking soda, MCT oil, and beeswax—no aluminum or weird chemicals. The cornstarch naturally helps to absorb sweat, while the baking soda neutralizes odor. The beeswax and MCT oil help soothe the skin by locking in moisture, so it’s great for those with sensitive and dry skin. The best part? All Humble Brands products benefit the non-profit organization,1% for the Planet, so you’ll be investing in a new self-care treat that’s good for yourself and the environment.

9
Sinéad O’Connor Biopic Underway Exploring Her Rise to Fame
NOTHING COMPARES TO HER
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.14.25 10:48AM EDT 
Irish singer Sinead O'Connor on the set of television show Stars 90.
RONCEN Patrick/RONCEN Patrick/KIPA/Sygma via Getty Images

A biopic about the late Irish singer and activist Sinéad O’Connor is reportedly underway, according to Variety. The unnamed film which will focus on the early life and career of O’Connor, will be produced by Irish production company ie: entertainment, the same producers of Nothing Compares, the 2022 documentary about the singer. Production companies See-Saw Films and Nine Daughters are also reportedly working on the project. Variety reports the film is understood to have been in the works since 2022 and will be funded by BBC Film. O’Connor’s life as a trailblazer in the music industry will be highlighted, with the biopic focusing on her journey from her early beginnings in Dublin to international fame. No word yet on who will play O’Connor. Her debut studio album The Lion and the Cobra, released in 1987 when the singer was only 20-years-old, was an international success and charted in multiple countries. O’Connor won a Grammy at 23 for her second album I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got, which contained her hit single, Nothing Compares 2 U, which was written by Prince. O’Connor faced controversy for her outspokenness of issues such as abuse in the Catholic church, famously ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a Saturday Night Live performance. O’Connor died in 2023 from natural causes at the age of 56.

Read it at Variety

10
Taylor Swift Fights Back Tears Over Years-Long Music Saga
YOU BELONG WITH ME
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.14.25 2:27AM EDT 
Published 08.14.25 1:37AM EDT 

An emotional Taylor Swift has opened up about buying the rights to her own music on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast. In May, Swift announced she now owned the master recordings to her first six albums, which had previously been sold by her industry enemy Scooter Braun. “The first time [my music] was sold really ripped my heart out of my chest,” Swift said on New Heights, noting that not owning her music was “an intrusive thought I had every day.” A defiant Swift re-recorded four of her albums, reissuing them as Taylor’s Versions. The superstar fought back tears when she revealed her mother Andrea and brother Austin approached the most recent owner of her early music, private equity firm Shamrock Capitol, on her behalf, rather than lawyers. When she found out she’d been successful, Swift said she “dramatically hit the floor, started bawling my eyes out and weeping.” The singer noted that, “If I never would have been able to buy back my music, one day someone else would be leaving all of my music from my first six albums to their kids in their will.”

