CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
South Dakota High School Club Plans ‘Slave Auction’ as Fundraiser
WHAT’S IN A NAME...
Read it at Rapid City Journal
A high school club in South Dakota has planned a “Slave/Branding Auction” as a fundraiser next Monday, causing a local dustup. The Faith High School Rodeo Club’s fundraiser, which also includes a pancake dinner and a pie auction, allows buyers to bid on and purchase one day’s labor of any kind from participants—“from waiting tables to hauling hay or moving cattle,” according to a 2011 article. A Black resident of Faith reportedly asked club members to change the name of the event in 2018, but they declined, saying they could not think of a replacement. Local civil rights organizations denounced the event, calling the name insensitive and racist.