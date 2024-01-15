Fake 911 Call Triggers Emergency Response at White House
‘ALL CLEAR’
Amid a recent spate of swatting incidents directed at political targets, more than a dozen emergency units responded to a false report of a fire at the White House on Monday morning. According to ABC News, a fake 911 call claiming the White House was on fire and a person was trapped inside was sent shortly after 7 a.m., sending fire engines and other emergency vehicles to the complex. Within 15 minutes, both the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Service and Secret Service determined that it was a false report and issued an “all clear.” Sources told ABC News that the callback number for the 911 report was “likely spoofed.” President Joe Biden and his family were at Camp David and not at the White House at the time of the incident.