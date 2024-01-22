Fake Biden Robocall Tells New Hampshire Dems ‘Don’t Vote’ in Primary
‘A BUNCH OF MALARKEY’
Several New Hampshire voters received calls appearing to contain a voice message from President Joe Biden in the run-up to the state’s influential primary. In a sophisticated imitation or manipulation of the president’s voice, the message warns voters against casting their ballots at the primary on Tuesday, telling them to “save their vote” for the general election in November. “Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again,” the message says. “Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday.” Biden isn’t on the ballot for the Republican primary, which is open to both party members and independents, though some voters planned to write in his name. The robocall debacle is the second incident in days related to the use of artifical intelligence in the presidential election; on Friday, ChatGPT maker OpenAI banned a pro-Dean Phillips bot developer that used its technology to impersonate the candidate.