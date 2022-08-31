Fake Bomb Threat Throws Boston Children’s Hospital Into Chaos
SHAMEFUL
Police swarmed the Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday night after a bomb threat was made around 8 p.m., locking families out of the premises who were forced to anxiously wait for news. Although no evidence of a bomb was found, police will step up their presence, authorities told WCVB, which reported that the threat was downgraded two hours after the initial call, at approximately 10 p.m. Police would not reveal the circumstances or further details surrounding the threat, and the incident remains under investigation. It comes as the hospital faced increased threats of violence against its staff over its transgender health program, after an account known as Libs of TikTok posted a false claim about its gender-affirming surgical procedures. The hospital runs the country’s first pediatric and adolescent transgender health program, which has angered many conservative conspiracy theorists. The hospital has since removed videos surrounding its medical surgeries for transgender patients and is working with authorities.