Fake Charlie Kirk Shooter Busted for Child Porn
The man who told officers he shot conservative activist Charlie Kirk at Utah Valley University is being charged with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, TMZ reports. George Zinn, 71, allegedly shouted, “I shot him, now shoot me,” after a bullet hit Kirk in the neck, which resulted in a viral video of Zinn being handcuffed and escorted away by police. After his arrest, Zinn was taken to the hospital for “medical” reasons, where he admitted he did not shoot Kirk and told officers he pretended to be the shooter “so the real suspect could get away,” KCL reports. FBI investigators interviewed Zinn during his hospitalization, where he told agents he “uses (his) phone to look at child sexual abuse material.” The FBI found multiple images of children, approximately 5 years old, on Zinn’s phone. Additionally, deputies found more than 20 images of child pornography and explicit messages about sexual acts. In 2013, Zinn made headlines after sending an email to Salt Lake City Marathon organizers asking if they “needed anybody to help place bombs near the finish line”—the same week as the Boston Marathon bombings. The 71-year-old was transferred from the hospital to Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of obstruction of justice and sexual exploitation of a minor. On Friday, officials announced that 22-year-old Tyler Robinson was arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Charlie Kirk. Robinson is scheduled to appear in court and face formal charges on Tuesday.