Fake Electors Who Tried to Subvert Trump’s Nevada Loss Under Investigation: Report
SPOTLIGHT
Nevada’s attorney general is investigating the efforts of some Republicans to issue a slate of false electoral votes to Donald Trump in 2020 in a longshot attempt to help him remain in power despite his loss to Joe Biden, POLITICO reported Wednesday, citing three sources. The effort of six Republicans, including Nevada GOP chair Michael McDonald, to declare themselves as the state’s Electoral College representatives was endorsed and praised by the state’s Republican party. Now, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is probing the six Republicans involved, according to POLITICO, but it remains unclear whether he will ultimately bring charges against any of them. Similar investigations into fake electors have been brought in Michigan, Arizona and Georgia. Ford, McDonald, and the other five fake electors did not provide a comment to POLITICO.