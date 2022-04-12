Fake ‘Federal Marshal’ Tried to Wheel Audi Out of Tulsa Dealership, Cops Say
GRAND THEFT AUDI
A man in Tulsa, Oklahoma really, really wanted a new Audi, and he seemed ready to do whatever it takes—including ending up in jail. Police allege Randy Cantwell went into a dealership to view the car and, when an employee said it wasn’t ready to be driven, he accused the dealership of stealing the car it had. Cantwell then tried to drive the car off, but was blocked in by employees, according to KTUL. Realizing his quest was failing, Cantwell then allegedly got out of the vehicle and tried to walk away. He was eventually stopped by police, and when asked what gave him such grand authority, he allegedly provided the most natural answer: He was a federal marshal, a role he took on when former President Donald Trump enacted martial law. Cantwell was arrested and taken to the Tulsa County Jail. The twice-impeached former president never declared martial law.