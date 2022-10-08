Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Is Finally a Free Woman
FREE AT LAST
Anna “Delvey” Sorokin—the convicted scammer who conned a who’s-who of New York’s high society into thinking she was a German heiress—was released on a $10,000 bond Friday from an upstate ICE detention facility after 17 months behind bars. Under the terms of her release she is being placed under house arrest, will have to wear a GPS ankle monitor, and abide by a complete social media ban. Delvey rose to infamy after faking her identity, a grift that later inspired the Shonda Rhimes Netflix series “Inventing Anna.” She was found guilty in 2019 of stealing more than $200,000 and forging documents as part of a quest to procure a loan for $22 million. She was subsequently sentenced to 4-to-12 years in prison, which she plans to appeal. “We're thrilled that Anna has been released and we're all looking forward to sharing further updates in the weeks to come,” Delvey’s spokesperson told The Daily Beast.
-- Pilar Melendez contributed reporting