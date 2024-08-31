Fake Heiress Anna Delvey Plans to Dance for Redemption on TV
CELL BLOCK TANGO
The ongoing Anna Delvey redemption arc is apparently coming to primetime reality TV. Page Six reported that Delvey is joining Season 33 of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars. Page Six added that a DWTS rep declined to comment on the rumor, especially so close to the new season’s premiere on Sept. 17. A stint on the TV dancing competition could be big win for the reformed scammer, who infamously pretended to be a German heiress. In 2019, Delvey was found guilty of eight charges, including attempted grand larceny in the first degree, grand larceny in the second degree, grand larceny in the third degree, and theft of services, and served nearly four years in prison. She was released to house arrest in 2021 for good behavior, and she has been spotted sporting an ankle monitor around New York City as she rebuilds her life. Along with Instagram deals to promote a new social media series called The Anonymous and launching a podcast, Delvey has opened a fashion public relations agency with business veteran Kelly Cutrone. The DWTS cast will be officially announced Sept. 4.