Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Is Being Deported to Germany, Report Says
Fake socialite Anna Sorokin—who scammed New York City’s elite while pretending to be an heiress named Anna Delvey—will be deported to Germany on Monday evening, after spending nearly a year at an ICE detention facility, the New York Post reports. Sorokin had reportedly appealed to stay in the U.S., but she’s now scheduled to fly to Frankfurt after her release from the Orange County Correctional Facility in Goshen, New York. The scammer was released from prison in February 2021 after being convicted for several crimes, including grand larceny, but was busted yet again by ICE less than two months later for allegedly overstaying her visa.