Fake Heiress Anna Sorokin Wants to Shed ‘Scammer Persona’—So She’s Selling NFTs
Anna Sorokin, the woman who gained fame by posing as a heiress to scam New York City’s elite, says she’s done with her “scammer persona”—so she’s taking the next logical step and launching her own line of NFTs. Sorokin flogged the new project, called “Reinventing Anna,” in an interview with NBC News published Thursday. She said 10 NFTs up for grabs will grant buyers “exclusive access” to her, while three of the “ultra platinum” NFTs will include a personal meeting and a package of “personal items.” The high society scammer, who served four years for defrauding and attempting to defraud banks and hotels, is currently in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement as she fights deportation. “I’m trying to move away from this like, quote unquote scammer persona,” she told NBC. “This is, like totally, has been pushed upon me by the prosecution and by the following media and by the Netflix show, but I’m trying to move away from that definitely.”